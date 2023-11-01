ABS Wavesight unveils new updates to fleet management software

ABS-affiliated maritime software as a service company ABS Wavesight has unveiled a range of updates to its fleet management software, Nautical Systems. They are aimed at improving efficiencies in fleet operations, streamlining the administration of maintenance tasks and enabling more effective procurement.

The new releases, along with updates to support compliance with upcoming regulations, were announced at the 23rd Nautical Systems Global User Conference, held in Oceanside, Calif., this week and attended by more than 150 users from leading maritime operators.

For most ship operators, planning and executing maintenance is a complex interaction between scheduling, workload management and safety assessments, often in multiple digital systems.

A new integration within Nautical Systems’ Maintenance Manager module, already being tested with selected customers and available in fourth quarter 2023, will enable all maintenance-related processes to be managed from a single source. The integration, which delivers adaptive scheduling, predefined risk assessment templates and permit tracking through a single interface, will give greater visibility into maintenance planning and help crew to manage tasks safely and efficiently.

An enhancement to the fleet management software’s Purchasing Manager module, released in September, enables fleet managers to compare supplier quotes easily to identify crucial business impacts including differences in price and lead times. ABS Wavesight has worked closely with users to deliver a procurement system that helps them standardize and improve quotations and simplify evaluation with a comprehensive view that ultimately delivers better prices and improved lead times.

Speaking at the Nautical Systems Users Conference, ABS Wavesight CEO Paul Sells said: “ABS Wavesight is focused on continuously developing our portfolio of digital solutions, and we are excited to bring these latest updates to the market that deliver real value to users, enhance efficiency in core management areas and improve safety and workload management for crew onboard.”

In addition to the procurement and maintenance management upgrades, ABS Wavesight has updated Nautical Systems’ compliance management features in preparation for upcoming regulations. These include Oil Companies International Marine Forum’s new SIRE 2.0 vetting regime and IMO’s updated requirements for safe mooring under SOLAS Regulation II-1/3-8, which are both coming into effect on January 1, 2024, as well as new emissions reporting requirements for IMO, the EU and the U.K.