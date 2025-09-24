ABS and Persona AI aim to bring humanoid robots to shipyards Written by Nick Blenkey









Could humanoid robots help solve some shipyard labor shortage issues? Houston-based AI startup Persona AI, founded in 2024 by former Nauticus Robotics CEO Nic Radford, has entered a collaboration with ABS that could make that start to happen.

Under an MOU formalized by the parties today, the collaboration aims to develop inspection technologies for Persona AI’s humanoid robot platform that enhances productivity and safety in shipyards.

The initiative will focus on adapting Persona AI’s humanoid robots, based in part on NASA’s robotic hand technology, for a range of shipyard tasks. Unlike traditional industrial robots, humanoid robots are uniquely suited to operate in shipyards designed for human workers, offering flexibility and mobility in complex, confined, or ergonomically challenging spaces.

Under the MOU, ABS and Persona AI will collaborate on a series of joint development projects, collecting data to support classification during ship construction.

Ultimately, the work will support development of new ABS standards for the types and quality of data required to support digital and remote survey techniques. These standards will not only guide future robot design but also help understand how to collect, evaluate, and apply robotic data for certification and compliance purposes.

“ABS is proud to lead the way in advancing the safe integration of emerging technologies into the maritime industry,” said John McDonald, ABS president and COO. “This collaboration with Persona AI reflects our commitment to innovation and safety, as we work to establish the standards and protocols that will enable humanoid robots to perform complex tasks reliably and securely in shipyard environments. By combining cutting-edge robotics with ABS’s deep expertise in certification and safety, we’re helping shape a smarter, safer future for shipbuilding.”

This marks a defining moment for the shipbuilding industry,” said Radford. “Partnering with ABS, the global authority on maritime standards, demonstrates that humanoid robotics are no longer a distant concept but on a path toward certified reality, set to transform how this industry builds, innovates, and competes.