ABB launches Optimal Speed Routing service

ABB Marine & Ports has introduced a new feature to its routing services portfolio, Called Optimal Speed Routing, it will allow vessel owners to manage fuel costs on a through-voyage basis by optimizing vessel optimal route and speed at the same time. According to ABB, this is the first solution in the market equipped to optimize track and operating speeds simultaneously against anticipated weather.

ABB added routing services to its offerings earlier this year when it acquired the shipping business of DTN Europe BV and DTN Philippines Inc. from Bloomington, Minn., headquartered data, analytics and technology company DTN. It brought the digital solutions acquired through the transaction under the ABB Ability portfolio of digital solutions.

The new additions include the ABB Ability SPOS – Ship Performance Optimization System, ABB Ability Routeguard – Onshore Routing Service, and ABB Ability Fleetguard – Vessel and Weather Monitoring. Additionally, the vessel and weather monitoring application programming interfaces (APIs) previously developed by DTN were part of the transaction.

The new Optimal Speed Routing feature is included in the ABB Ability Routeguard onshore routing service..

Optimal Speed Routing offers a first-of-its-kind capability to advise operators of any changes they should make to the vessel track or speed to avoid heavy weather as part of overall calculations made within Routeguard covering route optimization. It uses the latest available meteorological information and real-time inputs like vessel daily hire costs, fuel costs and user defined vessel performance models to recommend slowing down to let rougher conditions pass or speeding up to stay ahead of them, thereby minimizing fuel consumption on calculated routes to cut costs and reduce emissions.

“Optimal Speed Routing is an exciting addition to our digital offering, and we are grateful to our esteemed new colleagues who joined us recently and brought with them the routing services portfolio,” said Osku Kälkäjä, head of digital business, ABB Marine & Ports.

“Adding our routing services portfolio to ABB’s existing digital services is a major milestone and we look forward to further opportunities to complement the offering and keep supporting our customers,” said Jarco van den Brink, product manager, routing services, ABB Marine & Ports.