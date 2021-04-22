SeaspanLNG bunkering vessel gains AIP

North Vancouver, B.C, based SeaspanLNG reports that Bureau Veritas has given an an Approval in Principle (AIP) for the design of a 7,600 cu.m LNG bunker vessel.

The vessel has been designed for ship-to-ship LNG transfer as well as coastal/short sea shipping operations by Vard Marine Inc. In 2014, Vard Marine developed a class of dual fuel hybrid electric ferries for SeaspanLNG’s sister company, Seaspan Ferries, that included a new method of bunkering the vessels. This close and successful working relationship has now led to the creation of a new line of Vard 9 series LNG bunker vessels, focused on safe, efficient, and economical refueling of multiple ship types as well as an ability to transfer to and from a wide range of terminals.

Major emphasis has been placed on the ability to incorporate emerging technologies, increase electric storage system (ESS) capacity, and further operational emissions and greenhouse gas (GHG) reductions while maintaining operability and flexibility.

The design features two azimuthing thrusters and two bow thrusters for exceptional maneuvering and station-keeping capabilities.

The principle characteristics of the vessel include:

Length Overall (LOA) 112.8 meters

Breadth 18.6 meters

Design draft 5 meters

Design speed of 13 knots

The AIP validates the advanced and future proof LNG bunker vessel design and confirms that the proposed concepts comply with the intent of the most applicable rules, guides, and required industry codes and standards. SeaspanLNG will now advance efforts for vessel construction and engage with major stakeholders in current and emerging markets, including port authorities and flag states.

“Seaspan is proud to collaborate and partner with Vard and Bureau Veritas for the Approval in Principle of this advanced and highly maneuverable 7.600 cu.m LNG bunker vessel which is designed specifically for our business areas,” says Harly Penner, Director of Fleet Engineering and Vessel Development.

“Seaspan is committed to bringing clean LNG bunkers to the West Coast of North America through our LNG bunkering business, in order to assist ship owners in meeting their IMO2030 targets,” says Gord Miller, vice president.

“With this AIP, the Vard 9 511 is the ideal solution to solve the gap in LNG bunkering infrastructure in the Asia Pacific Gateway,” says Wade Carson, CEO, Vard Marine Inc. “We look forward to working again with the Seaspan team.”

“This comprehensive AIP now enables a detailed design to be developed addressing classification, statutory, and operational requirements,” says Tim Protheroe, regional chief executive for North America, Bureau Veritas. “The development of LNG bunkering vessels is still relatively new, and Bureau Veritas has built considerable experience through multiple projects with different containment and gas handling systems – from the smallest to the very largest LNG bunkering vessels. Bureau Veritas is delighted to support the vision and leadership of Seaspan and Vard towards decarbonization of the marine industry on the West Coast of North America.”