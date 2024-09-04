What do the 2024 changes to Lloyd’s Lifting Code Mean for shipyards and their stakeholders interested in installing shiplift facilities? Written by Marine Log Staff









SPONSORED CONTENT: Please watch our 3-minute video on this topic presented by Robert Taylor, Principal Engineer at Bardex or read the script below.

What are the main changes to the design code?

Today we are discussing recent changes to the Lloyd’s Code for Lifting Appliances in a Marine Environment, commonly referred to as the CLAME code. This code governs design standards for shiplift and transfer systems. These updates are intended to improve safety. One clarifies system capacity rating. Three focus on safety in design. Formal risk analysis is now required. Hoist mechanisms with gear boxes and brakes must be fitted with automatic, dual, redundant braking systems. Wire rope fleet angles must now be compliant with a recognized design standard.

What is the newly required Risk Assessment and who performs this analysis?

Risk analysis is used in many industries to find and mitigate potential dangers. Four International Standards Organization or (ISO) code references are provided for guidance on performing this analysis. For shiplift systems, the risk assessment is performed by the system designer following these recognized standards.

What is a risk coefficient? How does it affect system design?

Risk coefficients increase the safety factor applied to single points of failure in the load path to reduce this risk of failure.

What is a Nominal Lift Capacity and why is the industry moving away from using it?

The earlier version of the CLAME code defined system capacity using three metrics; Maximum Distributed Load, Maximum Lifting Capacity and Nominal Lift Capacity. The Nominal Lift Capacity was intended to provide operators with guidance to avoid overloading the system. This led to confusion about system capacity. Capacity is now defined by the Maximum Distributed Load and Maximum Lifting Capacity.

What is a fleet angle? How have fleet angle requirements changed?

The fleet angle is defined as the largest angle of the rope between the first sheave and the drum flange, relative to the center line of the drum [The video includes a helpful illustration of this definition]. The largest fleet angle must now follow a recognized design standard.

Are Bardex systems affected by the changes?

Bardex shiplift systems already comply with these new safety requirements.

Thank you for taking time to learn about the CLAME code changes now in effect. Please visit our website at bardex.com to learn more about our company, products, and services. If you have questions regarding shiplift and transfer systems or would like to discuss acquiring a shiplift system or transfer system for your facility, please contact us.

We hope to see you at the International WorkBoat Show this November at Booth 341.