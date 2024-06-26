Viega press fittings gain additional NAVSEA approval

Broomfield, Colo., headquartered Viega, whose press fitting system is the first to meet the U.S, Navy’s rigorous testing requirements, reports that it has received additional Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) approval for PCFs (press connect fittings) that can be used on U.S. Navy aircraft carriers. Viega was previously granted NAVSEA approval for its MegaPress CuNi fittings in ½” to 2″ sizes.

“Aircraft carriers are the largest and most visible asset of the U.S. Navy. each ship takes six years to build at a cost of $13 billion and has a design life expectancy of 50 years or more,” said Jesus Herrero, marine program manager at Viega. “For Viega to be approved for service on these ships makes a strong statement from the U.S, Navy in recognizing that our fittings meet the most stringent requirements.”

Viega says that its systems incorporate key features that are desirable for shipbuilding. They provide consistent, reliable connections in a fraction of the time while eliminating hot work. The additional NAVSEA approval includes MegaPress CuNi 90° elbows, 45° elbows, tees, reducing tees, reducers and couplings in ½” thru 2″

To obtain this approval, the Navy evaluated all the tests Viega had ever conducted for its commercial applications and added 15 tests that were more rigorous than those Viega had already qualified for and passed. Some of the additional tests included shock, vibration, tension, flexure fatigue and burst tests. All of these tests subjected Viega’s fittings to the upper limits of stress and fatigue.

The NAVSEA approval covers 15 systems where Viega press connect fittings (PCFs) can be used, including:

Potable Water (MegaPress CuNi is a lead-free alternative for Potable Water in the Navy)

Electronic Freshwater Cooling

Chilled Water

Seawater-Washdown Countermeasure System (which covers the sprinkling system for the

complete exterior of the hull

AFFF (Aqueous Film Forming Foam) used to battle hydrocarbon fires (fuels and oils).

Viega designed a training program in conjunction with the U.S. Navy to address installation requirements.

“Shipyards can have thousands of employees, with the largest having more than 23,000,” said Herrero. “We worked closely with the Navy to develop and launch a pilot training program to get all of their trainers certified to do ongoing training with Viega products.”

To download the most recent NAVSEA approval letter, click HERE

