VIDEO: Trident shares its vision for sustainable shipbuilding

At the 2024 International Workboat Show, we had the opportunity to sit down with Luke Briant, vice president of sales and marketing at Arlington, Va.-based Trident Maritime Systems, to discuss the company’s unique approach to shipbuilding, sustainability, and its long-term vision for the maritime industry. In this interview, Briant sheds light on Trident’s extensive experience in the field, highlighting how the company’s century-long history in shipbuilding informs its innovative solutions and dedication to delivering high-quality, reliable vessels.

He also dives deep into Trident’s commitment to sustainability, sharing insights on their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) philosophy and how it influences their operations and product offerings. We explore how Trident provides value to its customers through cutting-edge technologies, tailored solutions, and a customer-centric approach that focuses on both performance and environmental responsibility. Luke also gives us an outlook on the company’s performance in 2024, offers his perspective on the current market dynamics, and discusses Trident’s goals for the future as they look to the next five years in an evolving maritime industry.

Trident Maritime Systems specializes in providing advanced solutions for the maritime industry, primarily focusing on shipbuilding, vessel systems, and services. The company offers a broad range of products and services designed to enhance the operation, performance, and safety of commercial, military, and government vessels.