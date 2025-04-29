VIDEO: GD NASSCO christens USNS Sojourner Truth (T-AO 210)

General Dynamics NASSCO has christened and launched the USNS Sojourner Truth (T-AO 210), the sixth ship in the fleet oiler program built for the U.S. Navy. The ship is named in honor of Sojourner Truth, the historic abolitionist and women’s rights activist.

Performing the duties of Under Secretary of the Navy, Dr. Brett Seidle served as the principal speaker at the ceremony. Remarks were also delivered by NASSCO president Dave Carver and representatives of the Navy.

Following the remarks, ship sponsor Barbara M. Allen a sixth-generation descendant of Sojourner Truth, christened the vessel with the traditional champagne bottle break across the hull.

“What we christen tonight is not just a ship — it’s the embodiment of American unity that will carry Sojourner Truth’s legacy, and the legacy of America, all over the world,” said Carver. “This ship reminds us that service takes many forms — and that truth, courage, and conviction must always guide our mission.”

General Dynamics NASSCO was initially awarded the contract to design and build the first nine ships in the T-AO program. Last summer, the Navy signed a new contract for the construction of up to eight additional John Lewis-class fleet replenishment oilers (T-AO 214 through 221), making the T-AO program the longest Navy production series in NASSCO’s history.

“Here in your hometown of San Diego, naval architects, welders, pipefitters, electricians, and other craftsmen are using their valuable skills to modernize our fleet,” said Seidle. “And their work has a direct connection to the greatness of our Navy and nation.”

Designed to refuel Navy carrier strike group ships at sea, the 742-foott vessels have a full load displacement of 49,850 tons. Each can carry 157,000 barrels of oil, along with significant dry cargo, aviation capability and a top speed of 20 knots.

The first four ships in the class —USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205), USNS Harvey Milk (T-AO 206), USNS Earl Warren (T-AO 207), and USNS Robert F. Kennedy (T-AO 208) — have all been delivered to the Navy. The Thurgood Marshall (T-AO 211) and Ruth Bader Ginsburg (T-AO 212) are currently under construction. Work is also set to begin on the USNS Harriet Tubman (T-AO 213).