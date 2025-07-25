Tianjin Port taps Robert Allan for electric tug design Written by Heather Ervin









Vancouver, B.C.-based naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd. has been awarded a milestone contract to design a fully battery-electric tug for Tianjin Port in Northern China, marking a significant step toward cleaner port operations in one of the country’s busiest maritime hubs.

The new tug, an AmpRA 3600 series vessel, will be constructed at Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard (Group) Co. Ltd. and represents the next evolution of a proven design. The shipyard and Robert Allan Ltd. previously collaborated on two conventionally powered tugs of similar hull form for the same client. This latest project retains the successful hull form but replaces traditional diesel propulsion with a fully electric system, creating a greener, diesel-free ship-handling tug.

No engines, no emissions

Unlike hybrid models that rely on backup generators, the AmpRA 3600 will be powered exclusively by batteries, with no generator sets onboard. This will make it the first Robert Allan Ltd. battery-electric tug to operate in China. The absence of fossil-fuel power sources will significantly reduce emissions during harbor operations, aligning with global and national initiatives to decarbonize the maritime sector.

The tug’s main equipment will be supplied by leading Chinese manufacturers. Power will come from more than 7 megawatt-hours (MWh) of batteries provided by CATL, one of the world’s largest battery producers. The vessel’s electrical system will be supplied by the 704 Institute, while L-drive propulsion units will come from Nanjing High Accurate Marine Equipment Co., Ltd., providing high maneuverability and efficient power delivery.

Key particulars for the AmpRA 3600 include:

Length overall: 35.8 meters (117 feet)

35.8 meters (117 feet) Breadth, molded: 11.2 meters (36.7 feet)

11.2 meters (36.7 feet) Depth, least moulded: 5.2 meters (17 feet)

5.2 meters (17 feet) Bollard pull: 62 tonnes

62 tonnes Accommodations: 7 persons

These specifications ensure the vessel has the size and strength necessary for ship-handling duties at Tianjin Port.

The tug will join Tianjin Port’s growing efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of its operations.

The collaboration between Robert Allan Ltd. and Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard on this project builds on an established partnership, while also marking a turning point in their shared commitment to innovation. “Robert Allan Ltd. is proud to be involved in such an innovative design with our valued clients,” the Vancouver-based naval architecture and marine engineering firm said in a statement.