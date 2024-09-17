Silver Ships expands to new second location

To maximize the efficiency of its boat manufacturing process.Theodore, Ala., based Silver Ships has recently expanded to a second location. The aluminum work and patrol boat specialist has added a new 16,500 square foot facility, strategically located less than one mile from its original 95,000 square-foot facility and headquarters.

The new facility adds 16,500 square feet to the boat builder’s extensive manufacturing process and creates an additional 18,500 square feet of additional outfitting space at the original location.

“Adding a second manufacturing location is a natural progression of our team’s work to support the growing workboat segment,” said Steven Clarke, Silver Ships CEO. “Our team works tirelessly to provide customers with the highest-quality, customized, mission-ready aluminum vessels in the industry. Facility expansion to meet the demands of the market is necessary to achieve the quality and deliver timelines of our customers.”

Silver Ships is applying Just-In-Time manufacturing principles to reduce unnecessary inventory through continuous improvement, response to customer demand and an increase in throughput to improve efficiency. The new facility serves as the metal warehouse and houses the design and engineering departments.

Silver Ships will transport materials to the original facility to begin the build process. To accomplish Silver Ships manufacturing goals, new team members will be added as needed.

More on the company’s manufacturing process in the video.