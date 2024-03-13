Vigor names Jayson Robertson VP of fabrication

Portland, Oregon, headquartered Vigor has named Jayson Robinson its vice president of fabrication, taking the helm of the complex and marine fabrication divisions with facilities in Clackamas and Portland, in Oregon, and Vancouver in Washington State.

Robinson joined Vigor as director of quality in 2018 and has been serving as assistant vice president since last fall. its key end markets, including nuclear, aerospace, infrastructure and marine vessels.

“Jayson has been a key part of several highly-successful projects at Vigor during his tenure,” said Titan CEO Jim Marcotuli. “His leadership and expertise will be critical as we enter a period of potential growth for this part of our business. The combination of our industry-leading ship repair business with our immense fabrication capability helps make Titan a more competitive and sustainable player in each of our markets.”

Robinson takes over a department that has recently added leaders to other key positions, including Kit Brown as head of the complex fabrication team.

Prior to Vigor, Robinson served as general manager at Marks Brothers, Inc. for eight years, where he led the implementation of the company’s strategic plan, entry into new end markets and growth. From 2002-2011 he was president and general manager of NDE Professionals, Inc., a consulting business where he supported operational leadership for several companies, as well as leading a trade school. His experience training new entrants into the trades will be key as Vigor works with industry peers in addressing a worker shortage.

Robinson has worked in the industry since 1996 and currently holds multiple industry certifications. He begins his role immediately and will be based at Vigor’s Clackamas facility.