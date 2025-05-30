Vigor completes USS Tripoli CMAV ahead of schedule

Vigor Marine CM San Diego, a division of Vigor Marine Group, has successfully completed a Continuous Maintenance Availability (CMAV) on USS Tripoli (LHA 7), returning the vessel five days ahead of schedule. More than 250 skilled workers supported the effort to get the Tripoli back to the fleet ahead of schedule, allowing the vessel to commence its rotation to Japan.

“This successful availability showed our skilled workers’ commitment to excellence and to the success of our customer, the U.S. Navy,” said Adam Beck, head of maintenance and modernization Pacific for Vigor Marine Group. “We are aware of the importance of quality, on-time maintenance to the success of the warfighter and we are proud of our team for the work they do in support of our national defense.”

The CMAV consisted of a comprehensive body of work, including platform repairs, tank repairs and preservation, bulkhead shaft seal repair, pump mechanical seals, service diesel generator repair, piping replacements, rotating machinery/pump overhaul and replacement, refrigeration compressor overhaul and various aircraft/cargo weapon elevator repairs. Work was completed at the CM San Diego shipyard from February through mid-May.

“The expert team in San Diego not only completed this work ahead of schedule, they did it with a strong focus on working safely,” said Carlos Aguayo, president of Vigor Marine CM San Diego. “Our strong relationship with the Navy is founded on our commitment to their success and our safe, quality performance. We are grateful to be a partner of choice and look forward to further opportunities to support our valued customer.”

This is the second time that Vigor Marine CM San Diego, formerly Continental Maritime of San Diego, has been trusted with an availability on the Tripoli. The shipyard continues work on the USS Russell (DDG 59) DSRA, USS Momsen (DDG 92) and the planning for an upcoming SRA on the USS Sterett (DDG 104).