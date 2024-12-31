Vigor awarded $55M LCS 10 contract

Vigor Marine LLC, Portland, Oregon, has been awarded a $55,881,631 firm-fixed-price contract for the FY 2005 Docking Selected Restricted Availability (DSRA) maintenance, modernization, and repair of USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10).

The scope of the LCS 10 award includes all labor, supervision, equipment, production, testing, facilities, and quality assurance necessary to prepare for and accomplish the Chief of Naval Operations Availability for critical maintenance, modernization, and repair programs.

This contract includes option sthat if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $65,987,455.

Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington, and is expected to be completed by May 2026.

The LCS 10 contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the System for Award (SAM) website, with two offers received. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.