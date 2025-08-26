Vigor and Samsung Heavy team up for Navy forward-deployed MRO Written by Nick Blenkey









Portland, Ore.-headquartered Vigor Marine Group (VMG) and South Korean shipbuilding giant Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) have formed a strategic partnership. The collaboration will bring expanded forward-deployedMRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capacity to the Indo-Pacific region, offering the U.S. Navy and Military Sealift Command (MSC) a new option for keeping vessels mission-ready.

In addition, the two companies may explore opportunities to support a U.S. shipbuilding renaissance that would bring a return to Vigor Marine Group’s shipbuilding roots in the Pacific Northwest.

The U.S. Navy has been actively seeking partners capable of executing forward-deployed MRO to increase the availability of its fleet. The partnership will combine VMG’s deep customer relationships, proven ability to deliver complex projects on time and on budget, and Vigor Marine Group’ deep customer relationships, proven ability to deliver complex projects on time and on budget, and commercial mindset with SHI’s world-class Korean shipyard facilities, skilled workforce, and advanced technology. The result is a new forward repair solution designed to add high-quality repair capacity and operational agility, with Vigor Marine Group as the lead U.S.-based prime contractor.

“At Vigor Marine Group, our primary focus is on providing solutions to our customers,” said Francesco Valente, president & CEO of Vigor Marine Group. “We understand the Navy’s evolving needs and have built a track record of delivering results in support of our national defense. Partnering with Samsung allows us to extend that same capability to forward-deployed operations in the Indo-Pacific and potential shipbuilding opportunities here in the U.S. — helping the Navy increase its operational tempo while maintaining the highest quality standards.”

Both companies arecommitment to innovation. VMG continually develops new ways to perform maintenance and modernization work more efficiently and effectively, while SHI is a global shipbuilding industry leader in automation, digital shipyard technology, and advanced engineering.

Together, the companies aim to introduce new levels of innovation to forward repair operations, streamlining processes, reducing downtime, and enhancing overall fleet readiness. Looking ahead, investment and implementation of SHI’s advanced technology could support new shipbuilding opportunities here at home.

“We find it very meaningful to partner with Vigor Marine Group, a leading MRO service provider in the U.S.,” said Sung-an Choi, vice chairman and CEO of Samsung Heavy Industries. “We will do our utmost to establish a foundation for building commercial and auxiliary ships for the U.S. through the successful delivery of world-class MRO services.”