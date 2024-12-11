VIDEO: Silver Ships delivers USACE survey catamaran

Theodore, Ala.-headquartered Silver Ships has completed the construction and delivery of a 35-foot hydrographic survey catamaran to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Detroit District. The advanced vessel is specifically designed to support hydrographic surveying operations critical to USACE’s mission of maintaining navigable waterways and ensuring infrastructure integrity.

The new catamaran features a state-of-the-art hull optimized for stability and precision in surveying missions. The vessel features twin Mercury SeaPro 500 hp outboards and a Furuno navigation suite. Its versatile configuration includes advanced sonar and mapping technologies, making it a vital asset for operations across the Detroit District’s jurisdiction.

Silver Ships says that the new survey catamaran reflects the company’s dedication to providing high-performance vessels capable of excelling in diverse and demanding environments. Equipped with spacious workstations, ergonomic controls and the latest survey equipment the vessel is designed to enhance productivity and ensure safety in daily operations.

“We’re proud to continue our long-standing partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said David Hunt, director of business development at Silver Ships. “This hydrographic survey vessel represents the culmination of cutting-edge technology and collaborative design tailored to meet the unique needs of the Detroit District. The Corps has consistently demonstrated a commitment to operational excellence, and we’re honored to contribute to their mission.”

The Detroit District joins a growing list of USACE divisions utilizing Silver Ships’ vessels. Recent deliveries have included specialized vessels for surveying, dredging support and debris removal. Each vessel is built with adaptability and efficiency in mind, tailored to unique regional requirements.

“We’re seeing more USACE districts recognize the value of purpose-built vessels, Hunt added. “Our ability to customize solutions has created a strong relationship where the USACE looks to us for reliable, mission-specific platforms.”