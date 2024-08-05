VIDEO: Conrad celebrates First of Class Recognition for YRBM-57

Conrad Shipyard recently held a First of Class Recognition ceremony for the U.S. Navy’s YRBM-57 at its Amelia, La., shipyard. YRBM-57 is the first in a new class of yard, repair, berthing, messing vessels and serves as pierside living accommodations for U.S. Navy sailors. It is capable of berthing 199 mixed gender personnel, provides messing for 300 personnel, and includes spaces for medical offices, classrooms, workspaces, laundry rooms, storerooms, and lounge areas

“When Conrad was awarded this contract in 2022, my father, and Conrad chairman, Johnny Conrad, told our management team that this was our opportunity to give back to American sailors who sail into harm’s way,” said Conrad senior vice president and director Dan Conrad. “He framed it as a ‘thank you for their service and sacrifice.’ We have several armed service veterans on our shipbuilding team, and Johnny’s remarks caught fire among our workforce. There was 100% buy-in.

“The result is a YRBM built to a level of quality and an attention to detail unrivaled in shipbuilding. We are proud to build first-class accommodations where sailors can comfortably work, relax, sleep, eat and exercise while their ships are under repair, and before they return to the rigors of life at sea.”

Also attending the ceremony were U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, Navy Program Executive Officer Captain Gregory Mitchell, and U.S. Representatives Garret Graves and Troy Carter.

The members of the Louisiana congressional delegation who were in attendance emphasized the importance of Conrad’s workforce.

“Let me thank the guys in hardhats,” said Senator Cassidy. “They are participating in protecting the United States of America.” Representative Graves added: “This community, this small town loves the United States military. They love the United States of America, and we have the know-how to do things like this.” Congressman Carter concluded his remarks by saying “At Conrad Shipyard, your work is not just about building ships – it’s about delivering quality, safety, and reliability in every project. It is because of your hard work, your ingenuity, that American grit, that we are here today.”

“What you do out here matters,” said Captain Mitchell, noting that YRBM-57 will eventually be located in Japan to provide a place for Navy sailors to live overseas.

Dan Conrad summed it up: “And so, Bravo Zulu…that’s Navy-Speak for Well Done to our entire shipbuilding team. We commend the extraordinary men and women of Conrad for your dedicated and tireless work on YRBM-57. You are a great example of when talent and purpose come together.”

YRBM-57 is expected to be delivered to the Navy in San Diego later this year. The ABS A1 Accommodation Barge has a 151-foot, 4-inch by 49-foot, 4-inch by 14-foot footprint.