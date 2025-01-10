USNS Harvey Milk arrives at Alabama Shipyard for PSA Written by Nick Blenkey









Alabama Shipyard reports that the USNS Harvey Milk (T-AO 206) arrived at its Mobile, Ala,, shipyard on Thursday, Jan 9. The vessel is at the yard for its post-shakedown availability (PSA) and will undergo essential maintenance and repairs to ensure its continued operational excellence.

The PSA is a significant phase in a ship’s lifecycle, typically conducted approximately one year after delivery. It is designed to address any issues or enhancements identified during the vessel’s initial operational period, ensuring the ship is fully prepared for its ongoing mission.

Alabama Shipyard was awarded the $24,5 million firm-fixed-price contract to perform the PSA in November 2024. It includes options that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to over $25.6 mlliion. The work is expected to be completed by June 22, 2025.

The USNS Harvey Milk is the second ship in the John Lewis class of fleet replenishment oilers operated by MSC. The vessel provides fuel, food, supplies, repair parts, and materials to U.S. Navy and allied ships at sea. This capability enables warships to remain at sea for extended periods of time to execute their assigned missions.

“We are proud to support the USNS Harvey Milk and its vital role in maintaining our naval fleet’s operational capabilities,” said Alabama Shipyard CEO Greg Wagner. “Our team is committed to providing the highest quality service to ensure the success of this and every vessel we have the privilege to work on.”