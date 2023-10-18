Three shipyards awarded multi million dollar NAVSEA contract mods

NAVSEA (Naval Sea Systems Command), Washington, D.C., has awarded three shipyards contract modifications worth a total of more than $202.6 million. All are firm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to previously-awarded multiple award contracts for complex and non-complex emergent and continuous maintenance and CNO availabilities in the Pacific Northwest. In all cases, work is expected to be completed by November 2023.

Vigor Marine LLC, Portland, Oregon, has been awarded $84,462,016 for vessels including surface combatants class ships (DDG and CG), and amphibious class ships (LSD, LPD, LHA, and LHD).

General Dynamics – National Steel and Shipbuilding Co., Bremerton, Wash,, has been awarded $80,147,230 for work on vessels including surface combatants (DDG and CG) class ships and amphibious (LSD, LPD, LHA, and LHD) class ships.

Pacific Ship Repair and Fabrication Inc., Everett, Wash., has been awarded $38,078,891 for work on vessels including surface combatant ships and amphibious ships.