St. Johns Ship Building to build two stop-log barges

Americraft Marine’s St. Johns Ship Building subsidiary in Palatka, Fla., reports that it has been awarded a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to construct two 140 x 32 x 7 foot stop-log barges. The contract is St. Johns Ship Building’s first new construction project for the U.S. Government and the yard says it marks “an exciting new chapter in the shipyard’s history.”

St. Johns Ship Building has been looking to expand its government work and, as we reported recently, has appointed marine industry veteran Jim Sorenson its vice president of government sales to spearhead all government-related sales.

“We are excited to embark on this project with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and take pride in contributing to their ongoing infrastructure efforts,” said Joe Rella, president of St. Johns Ship Building. “This contract reflects the Corps’ trust in our team and underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality, dependable vessels that meet the unique demands of our government partners. we look forward to a productive and enduring relationship with the Corps as we work together to support their fleet needs.”

“The new stop-log barges will support the Army Corps’ major maintenance fleet working on the navigation system, locks and powerhouses, and the flood control lakes located within the Tulsa District,” according to a USACE statement.