St. Johns Ship Building puts new 100-ton Link-Belt rough terrain crane Into service

Palatka, Fla.-based St. Johns Ship Building (SJSB) has now commissioned a new 100-ton Link-Belt rough terrain crane, acquired with the support of funding provided through MARAD’s Small Shipyard Grant Program.

The Link-Belt 100RT is fabricated and assembled in Lexington, Ky., and represents a significant step in SJSB’s continued modernization initiative. This advanced heavy-lift crane expands the shipyard’s material-handling and modular assembly capabilities, supporting a growing backlog of both commercial and government vessel programs.

“The MARAD Small Shipyard Grant Program has been invaluable in helping small and mid-sized U.S. shipyards modernize and compete,” said Joe Rella, president of St. Johns Ship Building. “The support we’ve received from MARAD has directly improved our productivity, workforce efficiency, and ability to deliver complex vessels for both commercial and government customers. This program truly strengthens America’s maritime industrial base and keeps shipbuilding jobs right here at home.”

The 100RT crane features a five-section, full-power boom extending to 155 feet and an optional tip height of 237 feet, along with Link-Belt’s PULSE 2.0 operating system, real-time telematics, and a modern ergonomic operator cab. The unit’s under-95,000-pound transport weight and one-person fly erection technology make it one of the most versatile heavy-lift cranes in its class.

St. Johns Ship Building continues to invest in new equipment, facility upgrades, and workforce training as part of its multi-year infrastructure improvement plan. These investments align with MARAD’s mission to enhance the competitiveness and long-term sustainability of America’s small shipyards.