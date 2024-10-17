St. Johns Ship Building inks new contract to build two spud barges

Palatka, Fla.- based St. Johns Ship Building has signed a contract to build two 180 x 54 x 12 foot spud barges for Mobro Marine, which has facilities in Jacksonville and Tampa, Fla., and offers inland and ocean towing, as well as equipment rentals, sales, and services for barges, tugs, cranes, and other marine-related needs.

St. Johns Ship Building says the spud barge contract is another significant milestone as it continues to expand its portfolio of high-quality marine vessels.

The spud barges, built to support various marine construction and operations, will serve in Mobro Marine’s fleet, providing critical services across the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Designed for durability and versatility, they will enhance Mobro Marine’s ability to meet the requirements of the marine and construction industries.

“Having St. Johns Ship Building partner with us to build these barges was only natural,” said Mobro Marine, Inc.’s president, John Rowland. “We preferred to utilize a local shipbuilder to continue to grow our fleet of rental barges so we can continue to serve our customers with the best fleet of tugboats, barges, and cranes available for use in the Southeastern United States and Caribbean.“

“We are excited to partner with Mobro Marine for the construction of these two spud barges,” said Joe Rella, president of St. Johns Ship Building. “This contract highlights our commitment to delivering high-quality, dependable vessels that support the maritime industry’s ongoing growth and innovation. The expertise of both teams will ensure the successful completion of this project.”