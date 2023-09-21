Silver Ships gets $16.3 million NAVSEA award

NAVSEA has awarded Theodore, Ala., aluminum boat specialist Silver Ships a $16,352,650 firm-fixed-price, delivery for the procurement of 10 Navy 11-meter Surface Support Craft and 26 Coast Guard Special Purpose Craft Law Enforcement Generation II.

The award is being made under an October 2021 $8.2 million NAVSEA contract covering up to 110 vessels, including options that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $51.6 million and see production work continuing through 2026-2027. The NAVSEA contract covers up to 110 vessels, including options that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $51.6 million and see production work continuing through 2026-2027.

The contract entails construction of five different vessel variants of the Ambar series Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats (RHIBs). The vessels are 8 and 11-meter aluminum deep-vee hulled boats with a protective collar.

Silver Ships’ 8 and 11-meter craft have a multipurpose deck for carrying various payloads or mission gear. In addition to the SPC-LE2 Coast Guard variant, Navy variants of the SSC include both open center console (OCC) and cabin versions.

As we reported last month, Silver Ships has already completed deliveries of the first vessels built under the contract to both the Navy and the Coast Guard.

The 11-meter Coast Guard SPC-LE2 vessels are armed and will be operated in varying conditions along the length of the borders of the United States and the Caribbean. Typical SPC-LE2 missions involve intercepting suspicious vessels entering U.S. waters and will also be used for port security and other missions.