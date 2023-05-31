Ship Repair USA: Using a marine chemist as a third-party inspector Written by Heather Ervin









Shipyards are full of hazards, as are many other industries. While shipyard and repair operators are aware of this fact, what some may overlook is the importance of consulting with a certified marine chemist to provide training to crew or staff on things like confined spaces, meter use and interpretation, product/chemical interactions, etc.

To bring this fact home, Donald Raffo of the Marine Chemist Association and Lawrence Russell of the National Fire Protection Association will present on these topics, including why it’s so important to use a marine chemist as a third-party inspector, on June 20 in New Orleans at Ship Repair USA.

Registration for Ship Repair USA is open, with rates increasing on June 2.

Ship Repair USA

Ship Repair USA is the only ship repair event in North America that brings together shipyards, ship repair facilities, owner/operators, suppliers and others. It will be a sister show to Marine Log FERRIES and TTB (Tugs, Towboats & Barges). The event will include a several topics hosted by the Military Sealift Command, with a special focus on smaller shipyards and repair yards for its commercial business and will go over ship repair contracting, planning projections and more. The Society of Naval Architects & Marine Engineers (SNAME) has also partnered with the event.

The conference includes an expo where you can discover products and services to help you put your plans into action.





