Senator Lisa Murkowski visits Austal USA

Austal USA welcomed Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) at the company’s Mobile, Ala. shipyard yesterday. She was joined by Admiral Steven D. Poulin, Vice Commandant, U.S. Coast Guard and Rear Admiral Chad L. Jacoby, Director of Acquisition Programs & Program Executive Officer (CG-93), U.S. Coast Guard.

Senator Murkowski toured the shipyard’s facilities and discussed the company’s contract for stage two of the Coast Guard’s Heritage-class Offshore Patrol Cutter (OPC).

Murkowski, Alaska’s senior U.S. Senator and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, has a strategic interest in the success of the OPC program resulting from her state’s long relationship with the Coast Guard. Alaska will also be the homeport for two OPCs.

Austal USA leadership briefed Senator Murkowski and Admiral Poulin on the company’s high-tech steel shipbuilding production line which has resulted in Austal USA’s capability to manufacture increasingly complex ships and components. The 117,000 square foot steel panel line, where OPC construction will begin in mid-2024, houses the latest state-of-the-art computerized and robotic steel processing equipment to handle the current and future demands of the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy.

“Having the opportunity to show Senator Murkowski and Admiral Poulin our facility today was exciting for our entire workforce,” stated Austal USA President Rusty Murdaugh. “The effort we have put into developing our successful manufacturing operation is something we are extremely proud of and we always welcome the chance to shine for such influential visitors.”

Austal USA has delivered 29 battle force ships to the Navy since 2009. The company’s investments have also included the establishment of ship service facilities in Mobile, Ala., San Diego, Calif., and Singapore and a facility for advanced technologies in Charlottesville, Va.