SCA announces latest member safety awards winners

The Shipbuilders Council of America (SCA), the national association representing the U.S. shipbuilding, maintenance and repair industry, has announced the recipients ofits annual member safety awards for the 2023 calendar year. This year, 18 shipyards are receiving awards for their achievements in safety.

“Safety isn’t just a priority; it’s a fundamental pillar of our industrial base. These awards not only recognize excellence in safety practices but also show our industry’s dedication to ensuring every worker returns home safely each day. Our continued focus on safety not only protects our most valuable asset—our people—but also fortifies the foundation of our nation’s maritime capabilities,” said Matthew Paxton, President of the Shipbuilders Council of America. “Every year, SCA recognizes member facilities that exceed expectations in maintaining the highest safety standards and enhancing safety protocols across their organizations. This year’s winners exemplify outstanding safety accomplishments.”

“This year’s awards highlight the relentless efforts of our member facilities to foster a culture of safety. By prioritizing health and safety, these shipyards not only protect employees but also enhance operational efficiency and resilience,” said Brad Moyer, vice president of business development & strategic planning at BAE Systems Ship Repair and Chairman of the Shipbuilders Council of America. “The impressive safety records of this year’s awardees reflect the commitment to continuous improvement and serve as an inspiration to other industries.”

The shipbuilding industry continues to improve on safety metrics year after year, says SCA, adding that this commitment to safety has allowed U.S. shipyards to adapt and address the obstacles that arose throughout the year while continuing operations.

SCA recognizes shipbuilding and repair organizations with the “Award for Excellence in Safety” and the “Award for Improvement in Safety” every year for the enhancement of operations and promotion of safety and accident prevention. The “Award for Significance in Safety Achievement” honors shipyards that saw 0 fatalities and had a total recordable incident rate (TRIR) of under 1.0.

The following shipyards and repair facilities were recognized for their safety practices in 2023:

Award for “Significance in Safety”

Fincantieri Ace Marine (Green Bay, Wis.)

Southwest Shipyard L.P. (Channelview, Texas)

Award for “Excellence in Safety”

Alabama Shipyard (Mobile, Ala.)

Austal USA (Mobile, Ala.)

BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair (Norfolk, Va.)

BAE Systems Jacksonville Ship Repair (Jacksonville, Fla.)

BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair (San Diego, Calif.)

Bollinger Shipyards (Lockport, La.)

Conrad Shipyard (Morgan City, La.)

Fincantieri Marinette Marine (Marinette, Wis.)

MHI Ship Repair & Services (Hampton Roads, Va.)

Metal Shark Boats (Jeanerette, La.)

Pacific Shipyards International (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Southwest Shipyard L.P. (Channelview, Texas)

Vigor Alaska (Ketchikan, Alaska)

Vigor Swan Island (Portland, Ore.)

Vigor Vancouver (Vancouver, Wash.)

Fincantieri Ace Marine (Green Bay, Wis.)

Award for “Improvement in Safety”

Alabama Shipyard (Mobile, Ala.)

Austal USA (Mobile, Ala.)

BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair (Norfolk, Va.)

BAE Systems Jacksonville Ship Repair (Jacksonville, Fla.)

BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair (San Diego, Calif.)

Bollinger Shipyards (Lockport, La.)

Conrad Shipyard (Morgan City, La.)

Fincantieri Ace Marine (Green Bay, Wis.)

North Atlantic Ship Repair, LLC (Philadelphia, Pa.)

Pacific Shipyards International (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Southwest Shipyard L.P. (Channelview, Texas)

Vigor Swan Island (Portland, Ore.)

Vigor Seattle (Seattle, Wash.)