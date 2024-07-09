Nichols Brothers Boat Builders names Lacey Greene VP new construction sales Written by Nick Blenkey









Freeland, Wash., based Nichols Brothers Boat Builders (NBBB) has appointed Lacey Greene as vice president, new construction sales.

Greene returns to Nichols Brothers after a period serving as business development coordinator at naval architect firm Elliott Bay Design Group.

“We are excited to welcome Lacey Greene back to our team as vice president, new construction sales,” said Gavin Higgins, CEO of NBBB and sister company Everett Ship Repair (ESR). “Her career journey at NBBB and ESR is a testament to her dedication and passion for the industry.

NBBB says that Greene’s fascination with shipbuilding began at a young age, growing up around the Nichols Brothers Boat Builders shipyard where her father worked for many years.

A second-generation shipbuilder, she started her career 20 years ago on the NBBB labor crew during the build of the Seafighter, also known as the X-Craft, and the paddle-wheel cruise boat Empress of the North, now the American Empress. Greene worked her way up under the mentorship of former CEO Matt Nichols, who recently retired as VP of the company, and in her 15+ combined years at NBBB was instrumental in the proposal development for numerous repair and newbuild projects.

“Lacey has been an integral part of our team for many years, and as I announce my retirement, I am certain that her deep understanding of our operations and her vision for the future make her the ideal person to lead our new construction sales,” said Matt Nichols.

“I am deeply honored to assume this pivotal role and continue the work that has been such a significant part of my life and career, leading new construction sales at NBBB and ESR marks a significant milestone for me,” said Greene. “I am eager to reconnect with our exceptional team, foster a culture of innovation and collaboration, and further enhance our reputation for unparalleled craftsmanship and excellence in the shipbuilding industry.”