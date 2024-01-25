New leaders take the helm at SCA

The Shipbuilders Council of America (SCA), the national association representing the U.S. shipbuilding, maintenance and repair industry, has announced its new Board of Directors leadership and the incoming chairs of the SCA Partners Committee.

Brad Moyer, Vice President of BAE Systems Ship Repair, is ascending from his Vice Chairman post to Chairman of the Board, assuming the position from Ben Bordelon, CEO of Bollinger Shipyards.

“The Shipbuilders Council of America is an essential voice and advocate for the shipyard industry and U.S. industrial base, and the more than 400,000 in our dedicated workforce – building for both the military and commercial sectors,” said Moyer. “It has been an honor serving alongside our Chairman Ben Bordelon and I’m looking forward to taking the helm of SCA for the next two years.”

Succeeding Moyer as Vice Chairman is David Carver, President of General Dynamics NASSCO, who has served on the SCA Board of Directors since 2019 and begins a new role as Vice Chairman.

“Our nation’s shipyards are fundamental in designing, constructing and delivering the next generation of vessels that support our national and domestic security,” said Carver. “I look forward to working with Brad and the entire SCA membership as we continue to move our industry forward.”

Moyer and Carver will serve alongside Board of Directors Secretary Caitlin Sause, Vice President of Government and Public Affairs at SOMAR, Inc. and Treasurer Garrett Rice, President of Master Boat Builders.

In addition to new leadership at the helm of SCA, SCA’s Partners Committee also welcomed two new chairs. Mark Haller, Owner & President of TriTec MFG, will replace Rob Stuardi of American Equity Underwriters as the SCA Industry Partner Chairman. Replacing Haller as Industry Partner Vice Chairman is John Rhatigan, Chairman of the Board at Marine Machinery Association.

The SCA Partners Committee is charged with representing SCA’s shipyard supplier members from across the country.

“The Industry Partners Committee is crucial in representing the businesses supporting the domestic industrial base and thank Rob Stuardi for his tireless leadership as Chair,” said Haller. “I am grateful for the trust my colleagues have placed in me as Vice Chair, and as the incoming Chairman, I look forward to fostering a culture of growth and progress for our partners.”

“I am excited to work alongside the Board of Directors and Mark to champion the interests of SCA’s shipyard supplier members, which are essential to America’s industrial base,” said Rhatigan This is an exciting yet challenging time to be in the shipbuilding industry. The SCA is poised to accept the challenge.”

“Brad Moyer and Dave Carver are experienced leaders that will help guide the organization and support the 400,000 highly skilled men and women that make up our industry,” said Matthew Paxton, President of SCA. “Mark Haller and John Rhatigan likewise bring a wealth of experience needed to represent the hundreds of supplier partners of America’s shipyard industry. Together this leadership team and the Board of Directors are an incredible asset for the council to continue to push for American national security through the shipyard industrial base.

“The entire SCA membership is grateful for the time, dedication and expertise provided by our outgoing Board of Directors Chairman Ben Bordelon and outgoing Industry Partner Committee Chairman Rob Stuardi. Our industry is stronger because of their steady and dedicated leadership, as well as always championing our entire industry.”