Navy takes delivery of LPD 29 from Ingalls

The U.S. Navy yesterday accepted delivery of the future San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29) from Huntington Ingalls Industries Ingalls Shipbuilding division.

The Navy’s PEO Ships says that San Antonio-class ships, including the future USS Richard M. McCool Jr., are foundational to enabling the USMC to conduct amphibious operations essential for national defense and global security. These vessels serve as the backbone of expeditionary warfare providing the capability to transport and deploy troops, equipment, and supplies in support of a wide range of missions, including combat operations, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and peacekeeping efforts. LPDs can operate independently or as part of Amphibious Readiness Groups, Expeditionary Strike Groups, or joint task forces. These capabilities help the U.S. Navy to protect America’s security abroad, promote regional stability and preserve future peace.

“This is an exciting milestone for LPD 29; culminating the tremendous efforts of Navy and industry to deliver new technologies and game changing capability as reflected in this platform,” said Amphibious Warfare Program (PMS 377) Manager Capt. Cedric McNeal. “It is deeply satisfying to see the team’s contribution in support of adding to the Navy’s force structure, in what ultimately will become a mission-ready, and mission-capable ship as we look to get more surface ship ‘players on the field.’”

“The LPD 29 delivery demonstrates how our shipbuilders are enabling our combined Navy and Marine Corps team,” said Kari Wilkinson, president of Ingalls Shipbuilding. “It is the most recent example of what U.S. industry and government partnerships can accomplish by putting another player on the field. We will now bring the full weight of this collaborative team to bear on steady-state Flight II execution going forward.”

Ingalls has two Flight II LPDs under construction including Harrisburg (LPD 30) and Pittsburgh (LPD 31). In March 2023, Ingalls was awarded a modification to the contract for the procurement of the detail design and construction of Philadelphia (LPD 32), the 16th ship in the San Antonio class and the third LPD Flight II.