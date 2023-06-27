Navy takes delivery of first Flight III destroyer

The Navy accepted delivery of the future guided missile destroyer USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), its first Flight III destroyer, from Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division on June 27.

Accepting delivery of DDG 125 represents the official transfer of the ship from the shipbuilder to the Navy. Prior to delivery, the ship conducted a series of at-sea and pier-side trials to demonstrate its material and operational readiness.

DDG 125 is named for Pfc. Jack Lucas, who served in the U.S. Marines during World War II, earning the Medal of Honor for his heroism at Iwo Jima, when he was just 17 years old. He is the youngest Marine, and the youngest serviceman in World War II, to be awarded the United States’ highest military decoration for valor. In 1961, he returned to military service; as a Captain in the U.S. Army, Lucas trained younger troops headed for Vietnam.

“Delivery of the future USS Jack H. Lucas is an historic occasion. As the Navy’s first Flight III destroyer, DDG 125 brings the most advanced Integrated Air and Missile Defense capability to the fleet,” said Capt. Seth Miller, DDG 51 class program manager, Program Executive Office (PEO) Ships. “I am tremendously proud of the entire Navy and industry team for delivering this ship. The AEGIS Shipbuilding program has demonstrated yet again that it remains a world class organization and carries on the legacy of Rear Admiral Wayne E. Meyer that was established over fifty years ago. Build a little, test a little and learn a lot. Job well done!”

“Delivering the first Flight III ship reflects the relentless efforts of our shipbuilders and those of our Navy and supplier partners,” said Kari Wilkinson, president of Ingalls Shipbuilding. “We are committed to maintaining a consistent and resilient destroyer production team in order to be ready to support the Navy and our country.”

The Flight III configured destroyers include the AN/SPY-6(V)1 Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) and the Aegis Baseline 10 Combat System that is required to keep pace with the threats of the future. They also incorporate upgrades to the electrical power and cooling capacity.