Navy awards GD NASSCO a double DDG repair contract

General Dynamics NASSCO reports that it has been awarded a U.S. Navy contract for the maintenance, modernization and repair of two Arleigh Burke class destroyers, USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) and USS James E. Williams (DDG 95). The contract, for an initial $15.6 million, includes options that, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $753.8 million.

“NASSCO and our industry partners are looking forward to executing a pair of successful availabilities and are thankful the Navy has sole-sourced the contract to us to lead this effort,” said Dave Baker, vice president of repair at General Dynamics NASSCO. “Much like our recent success with the modernization on USS Pinckney, our repair team is ready to tackle another opportunity with our Navy partners and get these ships back to the fleet in a timely manner.”

Work will be performed in Norfolk, Va., and San Diego, Calif. If all options are exercised, work will continue through November 2030.