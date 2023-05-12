NASSCO wins LHD 8 contract worth a potential $75 million Written by Nick Blenkey









General Dynamics NASSCO, San Diego, Calif., has been awarded a $66,854,586 firm-fixed-price contract action for maintenance, modernization and repair of USS Makin Island (LHD 8) fiscal 2023 selected restricted availability. The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $74,981,830.

USS Makin Island, commissioned in 2009, is the eighth ship of the Wasp amphibious assault ship class, but features major technological changes from the previous LHD design, including a hybrid propulsion system based on two GE LM2500+ gas turbines and two FMD diesel electric gensets.

The scope of the LHD 8 contract just awarded NASSCO includes all labor, supervision, equipment, production, testing, and quality assurance necessary to prepare for and accomplish the Chief of Naval Operations availability for managing critical modernization, maintenance, and repair programs.

Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed by October 2024.

The LHD 8 contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the System for Award (SAM) website, with two offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N0002423C4404).