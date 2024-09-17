Maxie Lafleur named president of Chantier Davie Canada

Canadian shipbuilder Davie today announced the appointment of Maxie Lafleur as president of Chantier Davie Canada Inc.

She comes to the company with wide experience in digital transformation, growth strategies, change management, mergers and acquisitions, and business development, both in Canada and internationally. Her career began at KPMG as an auditor, after which she joined CAE’s M&A team. She subsequently held various senior management positions, including CFO and CEO at Bus.com, where she led growth and transformation initiatives.

A Montreal native, Lafleur has been recognized for her achievements in the Quebec and Canadian business communities. She won the Next Generation: Outstanding Woman Leader award at the Mercuriades in 2021 and was also named one of Quebec’s Power Players by The Peak magazine.

She has served on the board of directors of Investissement Québec and currently sits on the boards of Granby Zoo, C.A.T. Global, and YPO. She holds a bachelor of commerce and a graduate diploma of specialized studies (DESS) from Concordia University’s John Molson School of Business, graduating with distinction, as well as a FinTech Executive Diploma from Oxford University’s Saïd Business School.

The company says her appointment is the latest strategic move aimed at strengthening its goal of becoming one of the world’s leading specialized shipbuilders.

In her new role, Lafleur will work closely with James Davies, owner and continuing CEO of Davie, as well as the broader executive team.

“She brings a unique and exceptional skill set to Davie,” said Davies. “I have every confidence she will lead our Canadian activities through a period of expansion unprecedented in our 200-year history. Maxie will ensure Davie continues to deliver on its promise to support the ambitious shipbuilding programs of Canada and our close allies in today’s challenging global environment. I am already working closely with her to advance Davie’s strategic priorities and create value for our customers.”

“Davie is growing rapidly in Canada and internationally,” said Lafleur. “I am honored the company has put its trust in me at such a pivotal moment. I am ready to lead our efforts under the National Shipbuilding Strategy as well as developing our future vision through the ICE Pact initiative. Working side by side with James, our talented leadership team, and world-class workforce, I have no doubt we will achieve and even exceed our strategic goals in building top-tier ships for the Canadian government and its NATO NATO allies.”