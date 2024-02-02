Ingalls Shipbuilding completes LPD 29 builder’s sea trials

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) reports that its Ingalls Shipbuilding division has successfully completed builder’s sea trials of the amphibious transport dock ship Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29). Launched in January 2022, the San Antonio-class ship spent time in the Gulf of Mexico testing all systems in preparation for the remaining events that will occur prior to delivery of the ship, expected to occur in the spring.

“Our shipbuilders have worked hard to get LPD 29 to sea,” said Ingalls Shipbuilding ship program manager Davianne Stokes. “We are absolutely dedicated to get this important asset into the hands of our Navy and Marine Corps partners.”

Ingalls Shipbuilding has delivered 12 San Antonio-class ships and currently has three LPDs under construction, including the Richard M. McCool Jr., and the first Flight II LPDs: Harrisburg (LPD 30) and Pittsburgh (LPD 31). LPD Flight II is the next generation amphibious ship to replace the Whidbey Island (LSD 41) and Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) classes of dock landing ships.

In March 2023, Ingalls received a $1.3 billion modification to a previously awarded contract from the U.S. Navy for the procurement of the detail design and construction of LPD 32, named Philadelphia, the 16th ship in the San Antonio class and the third LPD Flight II.

According to the Navy’s PEO Ships, “LPD 30 will be the first of 13 planned LPD Flight II ships, for a total complement of 26 ships in the LPD 17 class. In a unique ship building initiative for the last two LPD Flight I ships, Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) and Richard M. McCool (LPD 29) will incorporate design innovations and cost-reduction strategies based upon lessons learned and improved technologies. The ships will have a more traditional mast in place of the two Advanced Enclosed Mast/Sensors and an updated deckhouse and boat valley design. The ships will carry fewer troops and have slightly less vehicle stowage space but still have greater capacity than the legacy LSD 41/49 Class.”

The Navy is currently building two types of larger amphibious ships, both at Ingalls: the LPD-17 Flight II class amphibious ships the and LHA-type amphibious assault ships. A recently updated Congressional Research Service report gives some insights into the status of both programs. Download it HERE