HII (NYSE: HII) hosted HD Hyundai Heavy Industries leaders at the company’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division in Pascagoula, Miss, this week, advancing joint goals of the memorandum of understanding signed by the two companies earlier this month. The visit focused on identifying near-term opportunities and exploring the implementation of new processes that could support the acceleration of ship production.

“This visit is a continuation of the important dialogue taking place between HII and our international partners,” Ingalls Shipbuilding president Brian Blanchette said. “Today’s visit allowed us to showcase the great work our Ingalls shipbuilders do every day in support of national security and an opportunity to exchange ideas on best practices, while examining Brian Blanchettewhat we can begin working on right away.”

The visit included meetings with Ingalls leadership, a tour of the shipyard and a stop at the company’s new virtual welding lab, where the group experienced how this immersive, hands-on training environment is not only enhancing the skills of current and future shipbuilders, but also setting a new national benchmark for how technology can be leveraged to grow a highly proficient workforce in this essential trade.

“We appreciate the opportunity to visit our partners at HII and see how they are using technology to enhance efficiency and quality at Ingalls,” said Won-ho Joo, chief executive of the naval & special ship division at HD Hyundai Heavy.“We look forward to building on the strong foundation set by our recent MOU announcement.”