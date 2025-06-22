ECO partners with HD Hyundai on U.S. ship construction

Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) and Korean shipbuilding giant HD Hyundai have signed a strategic partnership agreement under which the two companies plan to jointly build mid-sized containerships at ECO’s shipyards by 2028.

The signing ceremony was held on Friday, June 20, at ECO’s headquarters and was attended by Hannae Choi, head of planning at HD Hyundai’s HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering unit, and Gary Chouest, chairman of ECO.

HD Hyundai says that it will support the initiative by providing ship design support, equipment procurement services, and construction technology assistance, as well as by partially manufacturing and supplying ship blocks. The company will further contribute by investing in key technical assets. Through this collaboration, both parties aim to gradually expand their partnership into other areas, including icebreakers, naval vessels, and cranes.

ECO operates five U.S. shipyards that, over the years, have demonstrated their ability to build not only basic offshore service vessels but a wide range of advanced tonnage. Recently, it formed the United Shipbuilding Alliance (USA) in partnership with Bollinger Shipyards, the largest privately owned shipbuilding group in the United States, to further strengthen U.S. shipbuilding capabilities.

“The United States is a strong ally and an important business partner for us,” stated an official from HD Hyundai. “Through our collaboration with ECO, we aim to actively support U.S. efforts to revitalize its shipbuilding industry and strengthen national security.”

The agreement is the latest in a series signed by HD Hyundai with leading U.S. players since President Trump signed his wide-ranging executive order on U.S. maritime back in April.

In April of this year, HD Hyundai signed business agreements with Huntington Ingalls Industries, the largest defense shipbuilder in the United States, and Fairbanks Morse Defense, a key supplier of defense-related equipment.

In addition, in July of last year, the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for educational cooperation with the University of Michigan and Seoul National University, aimed at fostering talent in the shipbuilding industry.