Eastern Shipbuilding Group welcomes senior DOD officials to its shipyard

Panama City, Fla.-based Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. (ESG) this week welcomed (Acting) Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, and Acquisition (ASN RDA) Dr. Brett Seidle, Rear Admiral Tom Anderson, Program Executive Officer for Ships (PEO Ships), and other key Department of Defense (DOD) officials to its shipyard.

ESG says that, as a leader in America’s maritime industry, it remains committed to supporting the nation’s defense initiatives and strengthening the U.S. shipbuilding sector. The visit underscored the renewed focus on advancing domestic shipbuilding capabilities, ensuring a robust and resilient fleet for the future.

“We are proud to play a vital role in sustaining and expanding America’s shipbuilding capacity,” said Joey D’Isernia, CEO of Eastern Shipbuilding Group. “This visit reaffirms the importance of investment in U.S. shipbuilding, and we stand ready to meet the nation’s needs.”

ESG is undergoing a significant infrastructure improvement project at its Nelson Street government shipbuilding facility which includes the construction of 1,000 linear feet of additional bulkhead and berthing space, installation of associated heavy weather mooring infrastructure, the extension of the launch facility by 120 feet to increase the total launch way length to over 500 feet, and the final dredging of vessel berthing spaces and the shipyard turning basin. These enhancements will significantly increase ESG’s capability to construct and deliver multiple ships per year, supporting future Department of Defense (DOD) shipbuilding goals.