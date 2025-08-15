Eastern gets green light to start WSF hybrid-electric ferry build

Eastern Shipbuilding Group reports that it has now received the Notice to Proceed from Washington State Ferries (WSF) to build two (with an option for an additional unit) 160-vehicle hybrid-electric ferries for the State of Washington. This milestone follows the first nationwide competitive bid for WSF ferry construction in more than 25 years.

“This is an exciting milestone in bringing new hybrid-electric ferries to our fleet,” said David Sowers, Washington State Ferries’ electrification program administrator. “These vessels will not only incorporate state-of-the-art technologies in shoreside charging and battery storage to cut diesel-generated emissions, but they will also provide dependable service for the communities who rely on us every day.”

“We are honored to move forward with Washington State Ferries on this historic initiative,” said Joey D’Isernia, CEO of Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. “We are deeply committed to delivering world-class vessels that reflect the best of American shipbuilding, innovation, and environmental stewardship.”

The state-of-the-art hybrid-electric vessels have a length overall of 409 feet 6 inches with an 83 feet 2 inches beam and a hull depth of 24 feet 6 inches. They will be certified to transport 160 standard-sized passenger vehicles and 1,500 passengers. With a draft of 16 feet 6 inches, the ferries will achieve a speed of 17 knots at full load and are designed to interface with all existing WSF dock facilities.