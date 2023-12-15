Detyens wins $8.2 million USNS Arctic contract

Detyens Shipyards Inc., Charleston, S.C., has been awarded at $8,220,997 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220524C4091) for an 82 calendar day shipyard availability for a mid-term availability of Military Sealift Command’s fleet ordnance and dry cargo ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8).

Built by NASSCO and commissioned in 1995, USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8), formerly USS Arctic (AOE-8), is the third ship in the Supply class of fast combat support ships. Powered by four GE LM2500 gas-turbines, the ships have the speed to keep up with carrier strike groups and are designed as multi-product ships carrying fuel, ammunition and supplies

The contract awarded Detyens includes a base period and two unexercised options that, if exercised, would increase its cumulative value to $8,342,391.

Work will be performed in Charleston beginning Jan. 15, 2024, and is expected to be completed by Apr. 5, 2024.

Fiscal 2024 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,220,997 are obligated, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

This contract was a small business set-aside with proposals solicited via the Government Point of Entry website and five proposals received.

Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N3220524C4091).