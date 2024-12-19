Detyens awarded MSC contracts worth $34.7M

The U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., yesterday announced the awards of two contracts to Detyens Shipyards Inc, North Charleston, S.C., worth a combined total of more than $34.7 million.

The larger of the two, worth $17,443,181, is firm-fixed-price contract (N3220525C4003) for 135-calendar day shipyard availability for the midterm availability and dry docking of Military Sealift Command’s fleet replenishment oiler USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195). The contract includes a base work package and three unexercised options for additional work and time, that, if exercised, would increase its cumulative value to $17,671,056.

Work will be performed in North Charleston, beginning March 18, 2025, and is expected to be completed by July 30, 2025.

DEACTIVATION

The other contract awarded Detyens, worth $17,293,543, is a firm-fixed-price contract (N3220525C4151) for a 104-calendar day shipyard availability for the de-activation availability of the MSC fleet oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197). This contract includes a base period and two options for additional work and time that , if exercised, would increase its cumulative value of this contract to $17,380,148.

Pecos is one of the 15 ships of the Henry J. Kaiser class fleet replenishment oilers which are operated by Military Sealift Command. As the class ages out of the MSC fleet, it is being replaced by the new John Lewis class which includes USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205), USNS Harvey Milk (T-AO 206) and USNS Earl Warren (T-AO 207), all currently operating under MSC.

Work will commence at the lay-berth location for a “dead-tow” to Detyens’ facility in North Charleston, on or about Jan. 20, 2025, and is expected to be completed by May 4, 2025.