Davie signs contracts for major upgrades to Lévis shipyard Written by Nick Blenkey









Chantier Davie Canada Inc. (Davie) has ambitions to transform its Lévis, Quebec, shipyard into “North America’s largest and most versatile shipbuilding center.” Today it reported signing two contracts that will help it make that happen. One is with Miami, Fla,-headquartered Pearlson & Pearlson Inc. The other is with Construction Dinamo Inc. (Dinamo), a Québec construction leader

Davie says that the modernization is critical to delivering seven heavy icebreakers and two hybrid ferries under Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy.

“Partnering with Pearlson will ensure our facility is more than ready to meet the high demands of building the most powerful and advanced icebreakers in Canadian history,” said James Davies, president and CEO of Davie, noting that Pearlson has led the design and development for several of the world’s leading shipbuilding and ship repair companies, including BAE Systems, Austal USA, and Fincantieri Marine Group.

“We are honored to partner with Davie on this transformational project,” said James Fleming, president of shipyard development at Pearlson. “Our expertise in shipyard design and program management aligns perfectly with Davie’s vision for innovation and operational efficiency. Together, we are building the future of shipbuilding in Canada and a broader future for North American shipbuilding and ship repair.”

The Lévis shipyard redevelopment and expansion plan calls for six new state-of-the-art buildings, the refurbishment and modernization of five existing structures, significant waterfront upgrades, and the establishment of a new assembly hall and launch pad. Complementing these enhancements, the facility will undergo a comprehensive utility infrastructure upgrade, installation of advanced overhead travelling cranes to facilitate ship module construction, and the integration of all-new plant equipment and machinery.

Importantly, the project is supported by CAD 519 million in financing from the Quebec government as part of a CAD 840 million expansion budget.

“This vital support reflects the confidence in Davie’s ability to lead the shipbuilding renaissance from Québec,” said Davies. “This project will strengthen Canada’s sovereign capability while also boosting collaboration with key allies in the United States and Finland under the recently announced ICE Pact,” said Davies.

The project is expected to have far-reaching benefits for the regional, provincial, and national economy, creating hundreds of jobs during construction and scaling Davie’s operational workforce to 1,800 direct employees upon completion.

The contract with Construction Dinamo addresses the delivery of construction and supervision services for key sub-projects within the major upgrade of Davie’s Lévis shipyard. Complementary to the agreement with Pearlson & Pearlson Inc. it puts in place the second pillar of Davie’s construction strategy.

“Dinamo’s expertise in construction will play an integral role in realizing our vision for the future of shipbuilding in Québec and Canada,” said James Davies,

“We are honored to partner with Davie in this groundbreaking initiative,” said Jean-Yves Morisette, president and director general of Dinamo. “Our experience and shared dedication to excellence will ensure the success of Davie’s ambitious modernization program.”