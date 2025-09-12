Davie Defense unveils plans for its $1BN American Icebreaker Factory Written by Nick Blenkey









Davie Defense Inc., the newest member of Davie Shipbuilding’s parent Inocea Group, has given a first glimpse of the American Icebreaker Factory that could be developed at the historic Gulf Copper shipyard in Galveston, Texas.

Initial plans for the project first emerged back in June when Davie Shipbuilding announced its intention to acquire shipbuilding assets in Galveston and Port Arthur, Texas, from Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corporation, saying that it planned to invest $1 billion to upgrade and expand capacity in Galveston and Port Arthur.

The American Icebreaker Factory concept has been produced in collaboration with Miami-based Pearlson Shiplift which has led major projects for many leading American shipbuilders, including BAE Systems, Austal USA and Fincantieri Marinette.

Boost for American shipbuilding

Once strategic shipbuilding programs are secured, Davie Defense says that it could directly support over 2,000 skilled jobs and over 7,000 jobs throughout the supply chain at these facilities, according to a new independent study.

The Davie Defense Arctic Security Cutter is a proven fourth-generation design for a real polar icebreaker. Seven vessels are already in service. The platform is ready to build and fully aligned with all USCG mission requirements.

Davie Defense, in partnership with Helsinki Shipyard, can deliver the first ASC in 26 months.

“Our purpose is about investing to create new, efficient capacity in the U.S. and rapidly delivering the ships America needs. We have already built the ASC hull seven times over,” said Skvaria. “This means we can build new American ASCs quickly and transfer Finland’s unrivaled icebreaker know-how to the United States. This will help the U.S. find a better way to field new naval capabilities via proven shipbuilding solutions based on enduring business models and flexible designs that evolve as the needs of the nation change.”