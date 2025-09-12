Conrad’s Amelia shipyard achieves two years without a recordable incident Written by Nick Blenkey









Conrad Shipyard reports that its Amelia, La., facility has achieved a significant safety milestone—two consecutive years without a recordable incident. The Amelia facility is currently constructing YRBM vessels for the U.S. Navy, alongside projects for several valued commercial clients.

The company says that the accomplishment reflects the dedication and commitment of Conrad’s employees to maintaining the highest standards of workplace safety. Achieving zero recordable incidents over a two-year period in a shipyard environment is no small feat, and it demonstrates the strong safety culture that exists across the organization.

“Safety is the foundation of everything we do at Conrad Shipyard,” said Johnny Conrad, executive chairman. “This milestone is a direct reflection of our employees’ commitment to our safety culture which includes taking personal responsibility for their own safety as well as the safety of one another. We are proud of the Amelia team for setting the standard.”

Conrad Shipyard has been recognized nationally for its safety performance, including awards from the Western Dredging Association (WEDA), the Shipbuilders Council of America (SCA), and the American Equity Underwriters (AEU). These honors underscore the company’s mission to reduce workplace incidents and foster a hazard-free environment for all. Conrad’s focus on safety aims to ensure not only the well-being of its employees, but also the safety of its customers, vendors, and subcontractors.