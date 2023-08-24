Conrad Shipyard launches first vessel in Navy YRBM barge series Written by Nick Blenkey









Morgan City, La., headquartered Conrad Shipyard reports that it has launched the first in the series of YRBM barges on order at the yard for the U.S. Navy.

The YRBM barges provide a temporary home away from home and workplace for service men and women whose vessels are in port for repairs and/or maintenance.

The YRBM barge is an ABS A1 accommodation barge with a 151-foot, 4-inch by 49-foot, 4-inch by 14-foot footprint. The vessel provides pier side living accommodations capable of berthing 199 mixed gender personnel, messing for 300 personnel, and includes spaces for medical offices, classrooms, workspaces, laundry rooms, storerooms, and lounge areas.

YRBM barge in Conrad’s “Mr. Parker” floating dry dock prior to launch. [Photo: Conrad Shipyard]

With the exercise of an $18.3 million option in June, Conrad is currently under contract to build five YRBM barges, and they are being constructed at its Amelia, La., facility. Conrad’s initial contract included options that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $142,906,420.

The first YRBM barge is scheduled to be delivered to the Navy in the first quarter of 2024.

Conrad says that YRBM vessel showcases its dedication to quality and safety from the engineering phase through completion of the vessel.

“We have successfully integrated the Navy’s requirements for the YRBM into a compliant design that maximizes the goals set forth in the RFP,” says Conrad, adding that, “at Conrad Shipyard, safety is a core value and is always a primary concern. The YRBM vessel’s design and construction have been guided by our robust safety protocols. We look forward to the completion of this first hull soon and the continuation of our partnership with the U.S. Navy.”