Conrad Shipyard delivers first YRBM

Conrad Shipyard reports that it has successful delivered the first of class Yard, Repair, Berthing, Messing vessel YRBM 57 to the U.S. Navy, marking a significant milestone in the shipyard’s longstanding history. The delivery took place today at Conrad’s shipyard in Amelia, La, where the final inspection by key Navy officials took place.

The YRBM vessel, which received first of class recognition in August, was designed and constructed by Conrad Shipyard, featuring a new and innovative design tailored to meet the U.S. Navy’s operational needs. The vessel recently completed its acceptance trials during the challenging conditions of Hurricane Francine, proving its resilience and readiness for duty.

The YRBM 57 is part of a larger contract with seven more vessels currently under construction. On Wednesday, October 16, distinguished Navy officials visited Conrad’s shipyard in Amelia where construction is taking place and participated in a ceremonial hull plate signing to commemorate the construction of YRBM 61 and YRBM 62.

Reflecting on this achievement, Rear Admiral Kevin Smith, the Navy’s Program Executive Officer for Unmanned and Small Combatants, said the Navy is “really excited to recognize Conrad as a new member of the navy shipbuilding team and their outstanding performance on YRBM 57; a much-needed berthing barge which will greatly improve sailor quality of service.”

The vessel will be stationed at its initial homeport in Japan, where it will serve to enhance naval operations in the region.

“We are honored to deliver this first YRBM to the U.S. Navy,” said Conrad Shipyard CEO Johnny Conrad. “It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire workforce. This vessel will play a critical role in supporting U.S. Navy troops, and we are proud to be a part of that mission.”