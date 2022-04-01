Conrad optimistic after reporting profitable 2021

Conrad Industries Inc. (OTC Pink: CNRD), Morgan City, La., reports that net income for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021, was $6.5 million compared to net loss of $4.0 million in the prior year. The company’s backlog as of December 31, 2021, was $148.5 million, compared to $183.7 million at December 31, 2020, and $79.2 million at December 31, 2019.

“Our results for 2021 reflect a continued challenging operating environment,” said Chairman and CEO Johnny Conrad. “The improving but uneven pace of pandemic recovery in 2021 was accompanied by sharp increases in steel prices, inflationary price increases in other materials and equipment, supply chain disruptions and a tight labor market.”

STRONG DREDGING MARKET

Looking ahead, Conrad said that the company believes it is well-positioned to take advantage of opportunities when market fundamentals improve.

“We believe customers have delayed orders due to high steel prices and pandemic uncertainties, and that some of these orders will move forward when steel prices decline or our customers’ business opportunities or fleet replacement needs require the vessels,” said Conrad. “We have seen a continued strong market for dredging and other infrastructure- related vessels, which we expect may continue, supported by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act enacted in 2021. We are also optimistic about opportunities in our repair and conversions segment.”

OPTIMISTIC

“We are optimistic about our long-term prospects including the recent award of a contract by the U.S. Navy for the design and construction of a Yard, Repair, Berthing and Messing (YRBM) barge, with options for an additional seven barges,” concluded Conrad. “This contract along with the infrastructure and repair markets are encouraging signs for the future of our business.”

