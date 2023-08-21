CBS Evening News features Chouest’s LaShip shipyard

Edison Chouest Offshore’s LaShip shipyard in Houma, La., has become a showcase for how the offshore wind industry is helping to create Jones Act shipbuilding jobs. As we reported earlier, back in April, the yard reached a milestone when the first American-built offshore wind service operations vessel (SOV), the 262-foot ECO Edison reached its 50% construction milestone there. That brought senior officials from Ørsted and Eversource to the yard for a tour, on which they were joined by House majority leader Steve Scalise, whose district includes Houma, to see the progress on the vessel.

Set for delivery in 2024, ECO Edison will immediately start providing operational support out of Port Jefferson, N.Y., for Ørsted and Eversource’s joint venture offshore wind portfolio, which includes South Fork Wind, Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind.

The work on Eco Edison continues at LaShip and, on August 17, CBS Evening News featured the ultra modern yard, the largest shipyard in the Chouest family of companies, it in its Eye on America coverage. Watch the video.

LaShip is not only a showcase for offshore wind job creation, its also a showcase for state-of-the-art world class shipbuilding technology, including an extensive suite of solutions from Finnish welding automation specialist Pemamek.