BRIX Marine delivers new megayacht tender T/T Kismet

Superyachts deserve super tenders and the latest megayacht tender delivered by Port Angeles, Wash.-based BRIX Marine, the T/T Kismet has been designed for the tender garage on the 122-meter Kismet, recently completed by Lürssen and showcased at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show.

The 11.8-meter T/T Kismet, a custom Naiad RHIB, will join multiple other tenders in megayacht Kismet’s arsenal, and stands out as a high-performance vessel that delivers a luxury experience from stem to stern.

Powered by twin Yanmar 440 HP diesel engines paired with HamiltonJet HJX 27 waterjets, T/T Kismet reaches speeds of nearly 50 knots. Hamilton’s AVX Express system, including MouseBoat control, makes handling easy. The vessel features a Sleipner bow thruster and Zipwake interceptors for seamless control. The aluminum hull, with a 3.5-meter beam, combines stability, safety, and durability.

Photo: BRIX Marine

Luxury amenities include an aft sun lounge built into the hinging engine cover, a carbon fiber table that stows into the backrest, and a midship hardtop covering seating and a wet bar. The main station features Shockwave suspension seats, and below-deck access to a head is available via a glass-hatched companionway. The forward deck includes lounges, a drop bow door with integrated stairs, and a hidden anchor system beneath the raised bow.

T/T Kismet’s lifting apparatus was designed to fit the megayacht’s tender garage. A three-point system with custom straps enables secure lifting, while a hinged hardtop lowers the tender’s profile for storage. Both the hardtop and engine cover can be adjusted with a control switch.

“This project had a unique set of requirements for our team to navigate. We worked together shaping creative solutions that make T/T Kismet a standout tender,” said Perry Knudson, managing director of BRIX Marine. “We are honored to be part of this megayacht project.”

T/T Kismet is equipped with advanced technology, including 12V and 24V electrical systems, shore power charging, Garmin GPS and navigation, and a Fusion Apollo stereo system paired with JL Audio speakers. The vessel’s LED lighting includes RGBW lights both above and underwater, enhancing the experience day or night.

“We have been building Naiad designs for years, and this is the first one we have launched as a yacht tender,” said Charlie Crane, sales & marketing director of BRIX Marine. “We are excited to add yacht tenders to our portfolio.”

