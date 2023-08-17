Boston Ship Repair wins $13.8 million Military Sealift Command contract

Boston Ship Repair, Boston, Mass., has been awarded a $13,824,169 firm-fixed-price contract for a 98-calendar day shipyard availability for a regular overhaul and drydocking of the Military Sealift Command expeditionary fast transport USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10).

Delivered by Austal USA in 2018, USNS Burlington is the the tenth Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport operated by the Military Sealift Command.

The Boston Ship Repair contract includes a base period and two unexercised options that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $13,880,012.

Work will be performed in Boston, beginning Nov. 1, 2023, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 6, 2024. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $13,824,169 are obligated for fiscal 2024, and will expire at the end of the fiscal year.

Thie contract was a small business set-aside with proposals solicited via the Government Point of Entry website and four offers were received.

Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N3220523C0190).

Located next to the Black Falcon Cruise Terminal in Boston’s Seaport, Boston Ship Repair’s facilities include a 65,000 tons displacement graving dock with a length of 1,150 feet. It is one of the two member shipyards of North Atlantic Ship Repair (the other being Philadelphia Ship Repair).