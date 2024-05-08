Bollinger promotes Andy Naquin to VP of sales

Lockport, La., headquartered Bollinger Shipyards has promoted Andrew “Andy” Naquin to vice president of sales, where he will lead the company’s sales team.

“Since joining Bollinger, Andy has been an invaluable addition to our team,” said Ben Bordelon, president and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards. “His deep experience and breadth of relationships in the maritime industry are second to none, and I know he’ll continue to deliver our customers the highest level of quality service and solutions that Bollinger has been known for nearly eight decades.”

Naquin, who has more than 22 years of marine industry experience, first joined Bollinger in 2023 as director of sales. Prior to joining Bollinger, he held the position of vice president of sales at Kilgore Marine Services. He previously held the position of operations manager at Comar Marine Corporation and was a marine superintendent for Tidewater Marine.

He graduated from Nicholls State University with a bachelor of science degree in agricultural business and a master of business administration degree.