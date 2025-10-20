Bollinger lays keels of future USNS Lenni Lenape (T-ATS 9)

Joined by senior U.S. Navy officials and more than 20 officials from the Lenape Nation at Bollinger Houma, Bollinger Shipyards officially laid the keel for the future USNS Lenni Lenape on October 17. The vessel is the ninth Navajo-class Towing, Salvage, and Rescue Ship (T-ATS) and the sixth T-ATS vessel being constructed by Bollinger since it acquired the program in April of 2021.

“Bollinger is grateful for the Navy’s continued confidence in our team to build the Navajo-class Towing, Salvage and Rescue Ships,” said Ben Bordelon, president and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards. “The keel laying of the future USNS Lenni Lenape marks another significant milestone in our partnership, and we are honored to support the Navy’s fleet modernization efforts through the T-ATS program.”

The keel authenticators were the Hon. Susan Cade, Elder of the Delaware Tribe of Indians, the Hon. Deborah Dotson, Committee Member of the Delaware Nation, and the Hon. Shannon Holsey, President of the Stockbridge-Munsee Community.

Named to honor the Lenape Nation of Pennsylvania, the future USNS Lenni Lenape (T-ATS 9) will be the first naval vessel to carry the name of the Lenni Lenape tribe, which was the first tribe to sign a treaty with the United States in 1778.

The Navajo class provides ocean-going tug, salvage, and rescue capabilities to support fleet operations. T-ATS replaces and fulfills the capabilities that were previously provided by the Powhatan-class Fleet Ocean Tug (T-ATF 166) and Safeguard-class Rescue and Salvage Ships (T-ARS 50) class ships.

In addition to T-ATS 9, Bollinger is constructing USNS Navajo (T-ATS 6), USNS Cherokee Nation (T-ATS 7), USNS Saginaw Ojibwe Anishinabek (T-ATS 8), and USNS Muscogee Creek Nation (T-ATS 10).